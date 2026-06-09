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Great Colorado Time Capsule stops in Colorado Springs

KRDO13
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Updated
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The “Great Colorado Time Capsule" is making a stop in Colorado Springs. Back in May, Visit Loveland, in partnership with Larimer County and The Ranch Events Complex, announced they would begin accepting submissions for a time capsule to honor the nation's 250th birthday, and Colorado's 150th year of statehood.

The capsule itself is made from HDPE waterpipe. Anyone who wants to see it in person can visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum until 3pm on Tuesday.

In person submissions will also be accepted at the Larimer County Fair from July 31 through August 4.

Submissions can also be made through August 10th online, or via mail.

Those who want to mail submissions can send them to: Great
Colorado Time Capsule, c/o Visit Loveland, 5400 Stone Creek Cir., Loveland, Colo. 80538.

Per Visit Loveland, suggested items to submit include personal letters (acid-free paper recommended), photographs, artwork, creative writing and small keepsakes representing Colorado life.

The plan is to open capsule in 50 years, in 2076, for American's 300th birthday, and Colorado's 200th.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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