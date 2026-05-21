New time capsule project seeks to capture Colorado life in 2026

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new statewide initiative is inviting Coloradans to help preserve a snapshot of modern life for future generations as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary and Colorado prepares to mark 150 years of statehood.

Visit Loveland, in partnership with Larimer County and The Ranch Events Complex, has announced the “Great Colorado Time Capsule,” a large-scale community archive project designed to collect items representing everyday life across the state in 2026.

Organizers say the project will debut at the Larimer County Fair beginning July 31, where community members will be able to submit contributions in person. Additional submissions will be accepted by mail and through a digital portal.

“This project is about capturing a defining moment in Colorado’s story through the voices and experiences of people across the state,” said Charles Lammers, destination marketing manager for Visit Loveland. “It’s not just something to see. It’s something we invite any Coloradan to be part of.”

The capsule itself is constructed from a seven-foot-long, three-foot-wide HDPE water pipe with sealed end caps, offering roughly 50 cubic feet of interior space according to officials.

Once completed, the capsule will be placed on the grounds of The Ranch and is scheduled to be opened in 2076, coinciding with the America 300 and Colorado 200 anniversaries, says Visit Loveland.

What Coloradans can submit

Suggested contributions include personal letters, photographs, artwork, creative writing, and small keepsakes that reflect Colorado life in 2026. Items must be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches.

Organizers caution that submissions must exclude food, liquids, gels, batteries, and any hazardous, flammable, or illegal materials. A selection committee will review all items to ensure long-term preservation, with selected pieces vacuum-sealed for protection.

Those unable to attend the county fair in person can mail submissions through Aug. 10 or participate digitally through the “Letters to the Future” online form.

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