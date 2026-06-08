Project Falcon not dead says Pueblo City Council

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The panic button was pushed down in Pueblo late last week when Councilor Ted Hernandez confirmed that Project Falcon was on hold.

While many speculated it was dead in the water, multiple city councilors assured Monday's packed City Hall that it was indeed a hold, and not a death sentence.

The original plan, according to the Pueblo City Council agenda, was for the council to discuss an MOU or memorandum of understanding for Project Falcon. However, that didn't happen. That item was tabled and not discussed, but during open comment, Councilor Hernandez took the opportunity to calm frayed nerves and share more details about the project.

"The lowest job there was $50,000 a year. That's before benefits. 40% of [the jobs] were at $60,000 a year, before benefits. We owe it to our community. We owe it to our families to do what's best for them," Councilor Hernandez said, reaffirming his support for the project. He added that if it came back on, the development would bring just shy of 300 jobs to the Steel City.

However, that glimmer of good news may not be enough to address sour feelings towards an administration who many think is blowing the deal.

"If we don't put one foot in front of the other and keep the direction going, well, they might decide to quit walking," Bret Verna said. Verna has been to many of the public Project Falcon meetings and was very upset when it was put on an indefinite pause.

"I'm really disappointed because we need to keep moving forward for Pueblo," Verna said.

Tonight, Council President Mark Aliff urged civility between both sides of the heated debate around Project Falcon, hoping to address some of the "general divisiveness" that was cited as a reason for the project being put on hold.

What's next for Project Falcon? That's still a difficult question to answer. KRDO13 will continue to follow when news is released about the project and keep asking Pueblo City Leadership questions.

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