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Pueblo Councilman confirms “Project Falcon” has been put on indefinite hold

City of Pueblo
By
today at 4:40 AM
Published 4:08 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Much has been said about the secretive Project Falcon planned in Pueblo, but much remains unknown.

Now, just days after residents shared their opinions on the project, Pueblo Councilman Ted Hernandez confirmed to KRDO13 that it has been put on hold.

Our team asked Councilman Hernandez to confirm that the project has been put on indefinite hold due to "general divisiveness" surrounding the project. Councilman Hernandez responded, "Yes it has."

In the meantime, our team is working to learn more about the decision to put the project on hold and what it could mean for Pueblo residents moving forward.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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