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Summer Strong: Could your nutrition habits be holding back your gym results?

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Published 2:27 PM

Nutrition plays a major role in reaching your fitness goals, whether you're trying to lose weight, build muscle, or improve overall health.

A few simple changes could make a big difference. Watch the video above for nutrition tips and the science behind them.

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Abby Smith

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