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Palmer Lake receives resignation from newly appointed Town Attorney

Palmer Lake
By
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:33 AM

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly appointed Palmer Lake Town Attorney Kent Whitmer has resigned from the position, stating that the ongoing “strife and turmoil” surrounding the Town and Town government had resulted in the position requiring more than his full-time attention. 

According to the town, Witmer went on to say that the position began to negatively affect his clients, home life, and health.

Mayor Dennis Stern issued the following statement regarding Whitmer’s resignation: 

“This is one of the most concerning moments this Town has faced in a long time, and pretending otherwise would be deeply irresponsible. The constant conflict, hostility and division surrounding the Town are taking a real toll on this community and damaging the Town’s stability and operations. My concern is not limited to one resignation. My concern is the long-term damage being done to the Town’s ability to retain qualified professionals willing to serve Palmer Lake. Palmer Lake cannot continue down a path where public service becomes untenable for the very people working to keep this Town functioning.” 

Back in December of 2025, the previous town attorney, Scott Krob, also resigned, saying, "It has been an interesting and challenging time to represent the Town of Palmer Lake, and I wish the Town nothing but the best going forward."

Resignations have not been uncommon in Palmer Lake, with trustee and mayor pro tem Amy Huston resigning in October and Mayor Glant Havenar resigning back in June.

Along with Trustee Michael Boyett, who cited that his cardiologist advised him to leave politics, and Trustee Tim Caves, who said he is "called to serve where knowledge is respected...and truth is not twisted."

According to the Town, the Board of Trustees will now determine how the Town will proceed regarding legal representation.

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