Mayor of Palmer Lake resigns amid controversy surrounding proposed Buc-ee’s location

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar has resigned, stepping down from her role just months into her second term as mayor.

Her resignation follows a lengthy political saga over a proposed Buc-ee’s location in the small town.

Havenar was re-elected as mayor of Palmer Lake in November 2024. A Palmer Lake resident since 2003, she previously served two terms as a trustee before taking on the role of mayor.

In addition to her work at the local level, Havenar represents Palmer Lake on the Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) and the El Paso County Board of Health.

Her resignation marks a turning point in a months-long debate over the potential arrival of the Texas-based convenience store Buc-ee’s – a matter that has sparked lawsuits, recall efforts and deep divisions among residents.

While supporters have touted the economic benefits the project could bring the small town, opponents have voiced concerns about traffic congestion, environmental impact, water usage and impact on local businesses.

LATEST: Palmer Lake Board deems land eligible for Buc-ee’s annexation, but community stays divided

Havenar has not yet cited a specific reason for her resignation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

