‘My cardiologist advised me to get out of politics’: Palmer Lake resignations continue

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the span of 24 hours, three Palmer Lake officials have resigned, including two trustees and the town's attorney, with one trustee citing that his cardiologist advised him to leave politics.

Former Palmer Lake Trustee Michael Boyett resigned on Dec.12, saying his cardiologist advised him to leave politics.

Trustee Tim Caves and Town Attorney Scott Krob announced their resignations at the Board of Trustees meeting on Dec.11.

“My service has always been guided by stewardship and a sincere desire to protect the character and future of our town,” says Caves in his resignation letter, going on to say, “God has made it clear to me, I am called to serve where knowledge is respected, experience is valued, and truth is not twisted. Yet in the current climate, where misinformation, personal attacks, and division prevail, such service is no longer possible. "

In Attorney Krobs' resignation letter, he writes, “I, with some regret and substantial trepidation, hereby tender my resignation on behalf of myself and the Krob Law Office, LLC, from the position of Town Attorney for the Town of Palmer Lake, Colorado." Krobs goes on to say, “In departing, my advice to you is limited. Choose wisely in deciding who to listen to.”

Resignations have not been uncommon in Palmer Lake, with trustee and mayor pro tem Amy Huston resigning in October and Mayor Glant Havenar resigning back in June.

Palmer Lake states that the board will now work on determining the process for filling the recently vacant trustee positions.

