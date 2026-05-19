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Summer Strong: The ‘shy girl workout’ anyone can do at the gym

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today at 10:28 AM
Published 12:21 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Not everyone wants to bounce from machine to machine or work out in the center of a crowded gym.

That’s where the “shy girl workout” — also called the “corner workout” — comes in.

The idea is simple: grab one pair of dumbbells, find a bench and a small corner of the gym, and complete a full-body workout without fighting for equipment or space.

The workout focuses on five foundational movements designed to target major muscle groups in one session.

Watch the full routine above.

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