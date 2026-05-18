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Monument to implement paid parking at Monument Lake

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New
Published 3:15 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The town of Monument is set to convert the parking at Monument Lake into a paid parking zone. The ordinance aims to make it easier for emergency vehicles to access the area by cutting down on congestion. It also aims to curb disruptions to neighboring residents.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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