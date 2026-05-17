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1 dead, 4 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in southern Colorado Springs

krdo13
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today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fatal motorcycle-versus-vehicle crash happened early on Sunday, making it the second fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend. It happened near the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m., resulting in the death of the motorcycle driver.

The motorcycle's passenger and all three occupants of the other involved vehicle were transported from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition.

Initial on-scene indications revealed the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the center lane when it struck the other vehicle, according to police. The other vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes into a parking lot.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team was notified and responded, assuming responsibility for the investigation.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Nevada Avenue were closed for several hours while detectives investigated and processed the scene. No formal charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains active.

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