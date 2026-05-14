Mayor responds to criticism over city vehicle use policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, KRDO13 Investigates sat down directly with the Mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade, to ask about a city audit and some of the fallout regarding new policies his office put in place.

For some background, KRDO13 Investigates has been following the details on an audit that investigated a tip regarding the Mayor of Colorado Springs' city-owned vehicle use and security detail.

The audit committee found that the mayor's security detail accompanied him for five incidental errands either on the way to or from a city work event. The audit committee also found the mayor's wife used his city-owned vehicle and properly reported it to the city.

A Mayor's Office spokesperson confirmed to KRDO13 Investigates that for a limited time during the summer of 2025, while the Mayor's personal vehicle was in the shop, his wife, Abbey, used the City vehicle issued to the Mayor. They added that this use was temporary and properly reported.

As a result of the audit committee's findings, they recommended that a policy be put in place. The mayor's office, in turn, created a policy.

However, after putting these rules in place, it stirred mixed reactions from council members and strong opposition from two former mayors.

PAST COVERAGE: New policy allows Colorado Springs mayor to use city vehicle for personal trips, Councilmember to introduce stricter policy

Former Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers sent KRDO13 a statement in regard to the new policy.

“The mayor’s new policy is ethically problematic. The city policy in personal use of city vehicles should be prohibited and not condoned,” wrote John Suthers.

KRDO13 followed up to ask whether Suthers ever used a city vehicle for personal use and why no policy was created while he was in office. His office called KRDO13 and said Suthers declined to comment further.

Steve Bach, former Mayor of Colorado Springs, ahead of Suthers, also shared his thoughts on the new policy with KRDO13.

Bach told KRDO13 that anyone other than the mayor driving their city-designated vehicle should not be allowed. He pointed to concerns over liability and who is insured if there were to be an accident. Bach contends that he has been in that seat, and it is very hard. He says he's glad there's a policy in place, but he believes there should be more common sense used in the process.

Bach stated that this new policy is an embarrassment to the city and a black eye for Mayor Mobolade. He said when he became the mayor, he was offered a city-owned vehicle, but declined. Bach said he would drive his personal vehicle and was reimbursed for his mileage on city business.

Bach explained that he would also have a security detail for city events.

Some members of the city council introduced a more stringent policy for elected officials' security detail and city vehicle use. Not all members of the council are on board with it. The next hearing for that ordinance will be held at the end of May.

On Thursday, Mayor Mobolade backed up the policy and his reasoning behind it.

You can read the mayor's new policy below.

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