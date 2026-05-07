Mayor Yemi signs regulation strengthening rules for use of city resources following audit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Yemi Mobolade has signed a new administrative regulation establishing clear policies governing the use of city-owned vehicles and protective detail for elected officials. In early April, KRDO13 Investigates discovered that the Colorado Springs Office of the City Auditor was looking into allegations that Mayor Yemi used a city-issued vehicle for personal use.

The Auditor found five instances in 2025 in which the elected official was accompanied by a member of their security detail.

These included:

The elected official picked up their children from school, and all individuals proceeded to the City

Administration Building. The elected official attended the child's elementary school graduation and then attended a City event. After attending a City event, the elected official picked up the child from school and then proceeded to another City event. Between City events, the elected official and the security detail picked up dry cleaning. Before attending a City event, the elected official and security detail picked up dry cleaning.

The auditor ruled the personal stops were incidental to official city business. They say they did not find evidence that the security detail was directed to perform any personal errands on behalf of the elected official alone.

KRDO13 reached out to Mayor Yemi Mobolade for comment during its investigation in April and received the following statement:

"The audit report confirmed City resources were used appropriately. I appreciate the City Auditor’s thorough review of this matter, particularly because no policy related to this currently exists. As we do with all reports, my administration will take the Audit Committee’s recommendation under consideration as we work to strengthen transparency and accountability moving forward." - Mayor Yemi Mobolade

According to the city, this new regulation is due to the City Auditor's review, which found that resources were used appropriately but recommended establishing clearer, enforceable policies.

This regulation provides clearer guidelines for the following:

The use of protective detail and

The personal use of city-owned vehicles, including reimbursement requirements and limits on family use.

More stringent limits than those outlined in Policy #56 of the City of Colorado Springs Civilian Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual, which applies to Council and Mayoral appointees employed by the city.

The provisions made are the following, according to the city:

A Council/Mayoral Appointee who operates a City-owned vehicle may use the vehicle for personal as well business reasons. In accordance with IRS regulations, the operation of the vehicle creates personal use income and must be reported to the Finance Office.

The city says that Mayor Yemi reviewed his prior use of the city vehicle and has reimbursed the city the full amount of $276.95. They report he has also donated $110.57 to the city for the 152.5 miles of vehicle use by his wife during the summer of 2025.

“This regulation reflects my commitment to clear expectations and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “Existing policy allowed certain personal use of City-owned vehicles, but this regulation provides clearer guidance and stronger consistency moving forward and holds me and the Office of the Mayor to a higher standard. Transparency matters, and I believe it’s important to align past use with these updated expectations so residents can have confidence in how City resources are managed.”

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