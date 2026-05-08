Mayor outlines new policy, councilmember introduces stricter policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates first reported on an audit done by the city auditor based on a tip from the anonymous fraud, waste and abuse hotline. It found that the Mayor of Colorado Springs did not violate any guidelines, but that there were also no guidelines in place. The audit committee strongly recommended that a policy be put in place and Thursday the Mayor announced the policy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Colorado Springs Mayor responds to audit regarding use of city resources

Councilman Brian Risley has introduced an ordinance that will be presented in Monday's work session that would add additional rules to the Mayor's policy.

Former Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers sent KRDO13 a statement in regard to the new policy.

“The mayor’s new policy is ethically problematic. The city policy in personal use of city vehicles should be prohibited and not condoned,” wrote John Suthers.

KRDO13 followed up to ask if Suthers ever used a city vehicle for personal use, and why a policy was not created while he was in office. His office called KRDO13 and said Suthers declined to comment further.

Steve Bach, former Mayor of Colorado Springs ahead of Suthers also shared his thoughts on the new policy with KRDO13.

Bach stated that this new policy is an embarrassment to the city and a black eye for Mayor Mobolade. He said when he became the mayor he was offered a city owned vehicle, but declined. Bach said he would drive his personal vehicle and was reimbursed for his mileage on city business.

We brought these claims to the Mayors office and are waiting for a response.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.