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Summer Strong: Machines or free weights? Here’s how to get more from your workout

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Published 10:49 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whether you’re stepping into a gym for the first time or switching up your routine, choosing between free weights and workout machines can feel overwhelming. But according to KRDO13 fitness expert Summer Jackson, the best option depends on your goals — and how efficiently you want to train.

Summer says engaging more muscle groups at once can help burn more calories and make workouts more effective — especially for people short on time at the gym. Watch the video above to learn how to get the most from your workouts.

Summer Jackson shares new fitness tips every Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

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