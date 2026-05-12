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Denver airport provides update after person killed by Frontier plane on runway

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today at 10:14 AM
Published 9:33 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – During a press conference held by the Denver International Airport and city partners, a medical examiner confirmed the man fatally struck by a Frontier plane died by suicide.

According to Denver Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sterling McLaren, the man identified as 41-year-old Michael Mott died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

Our Denver news partners, 9News, reported that Frontier Flight 4345 was departing from Denver to Los Angeles around 11:19 p.m. Friday, May 8. According to the airport, there was a "brief engine fire" that was put out by Denver firefighters. The plane, an Airbus A321, was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, Frontier said. 

The airport confirmed the person jumped the perimeter fence and was hit two minutes later while crossing Runway 17L. 

The livestream has ended. A recording is available below.

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