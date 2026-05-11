Judge allows new DNA samples in Kimberlee Singler case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kimberlee Singler, the mother accused of killing her two children in 2023, appeared in El Paso County Court on May 11, after being extradited from the United Kingdom back to Colorado in December 2025.

Singler appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit with her arms shackled behind her back as attorneys argued over evidence and DNA testing in her high-profile murder case.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: What we know about case against Kimberlee Singler, Colorado mom accused of killing children

During the hearing, the judge said the prosecutors provided the defense with 500 pages of new discovery on Friday. Because of the newly released material, the defense requested a continuance to review the evidence. The judge granted the request, pushing the preliminary hearing to June 30 at 8:30 a.m.

One of the key issues raised in court involved DNA evidence.

Prosecutors questioned the reliability and age of the existing DNA profile, noting that years have passed since the DNA was originally obtained.

The defense argued Singler’s DNA profile has not changed and said any of her DNA evidence is maintained by the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Crime Lab.

The judge noted he had never previously seen the defense object to obtaining new DNA. He ultimately granted the prosecution’s motion to collect updated identification materials from Singler, including fingerprints, new photographs, and a buccal swab.

Both sides are now expected to continue reviewing and organizing evidence before returning to court on June 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Singler is currently in custody after officials say she spent close to two years abroad, leaving the country following the alleged murder of her two children.

Arrest records detail a bitter custody battle over her kids, leading up to their killing. Singler told police that someone had broken into her home, killing 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz, and injuring her 11-year-old daughter. However, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) did not believe her story.

The district attorney's office says Singler faces the following charges:

First-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree murder (after deliberation with intent)

Two counts of first-degree murder (child victim under 12 years old)

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree

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