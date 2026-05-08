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Colorado State Rep. calls for more education after racist picture shared from Harrison High School

KRDO
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New
Published 7:50 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The controversy around a racist photo taken by students at Harrison High School is reaching the statehouse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harrison High students disciplined for photo that classmates claim showed racial slur

"Earlier this week, we did provide an interview with KRDO to address the situation and share the information we were able to under FERPA laws. Right now, our focus is on supporting the school community and continuing to work through the matter internally, so we are not scheduling additional interviews today.

We understand there has been ongoing discussion on social media, including commentary from Representative English and other individuals who may not have seen the full reporting or complete context of the situation. Our priority remains addressing the matter thoughtfully, factually, and in a way that supports students and staff. To be clear, the school and the district have never suggested that the country of Niger played a role in the situation, and the students are being held accountable for their behavior. 

If there are any significant updates we can share, we will provide additional information at the appropriate time. We appreciate your understanding."

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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