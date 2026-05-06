Harrison High students disciplined for photo that classmates claim showed racial slur

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple students have reached out to KRDO13 about a group of girls on the Harrison High School soccer team posting a photo on social media holding up balloons that appear to spell the "N" word with one missing letter.

Students have since told KRDO13 that the balloons originally said "Congratulations Seniors". When confronted, students say the students in the photo claimed it was a reference to a country in Africa.

KRDO13 reached out to the district about the photo and received the following statement:

Harrison High School administration responded immediately upon learning of a social media post involving a small group of students displaying inappropriate and offensive language. A thorough investigation was conducted, and the situation is being addressed in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct. We want to be clear: this behavior does not reflect the values of Harrison High School or Harrison School District 2, and it will not be tolerated. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken, and the students involved are being held accountable. In addition to discipline, the school is taking steps to ensure this becomes a learning opportunity. We are committed to reinforcing expectations around respect and inclusion, and will engage students in restorative practices to help build understanding, empathy, and accountability. Due to student privacy laws, including FERPA, we cannot share specific details about individual students.

District 2 reached out to families with the following message:

Dear Harrison High School Families, I am writing to reaffirm an expectation that is central to who we are as a school community: every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued. Hate speech, racial slurs, and any form of discrimination have no place at Harrison High School. This expectation extends beyond the school day and beyond our campus. Student behavior, whether it occurs at school or outside of school hours, that disrupts the learning environment or undermines the dignity of others will be addressed in accordance with our District’s Code of Conduct. When situations arise, our response is both firm and purposeful. We hold students accountable for their actions, and we also work to ensure they understand the impact of their behavior. Through education and restorative practices, we aim to build empathy, strengthen character, and reinforce the values that define our community. We appreciate your partnership in reinforcing these expectations with your students. Together, we can ensure Harrison High School remains a place where all students feel a strong sense of belonging and respect. Sincerely,

Dr. Birhanzel, Superintendent

KRDO13 will be speaking with the superintendent and students.

We will have more in our 4, 5, and 6 o'clock shows.

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