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Boulder terror attack suspect pleads guilty to all charges, including first-degree murder

Boulder Police Department
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Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:40 AM

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of setting people on fire in an antisemitic attack in Boulder has pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including murder and attempted murder, according to our Denver news partners, 9News.

Mohamed Soliman was arrested and charged with a slew of both federal and state crimes, including murder, after being accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of people gathered on Boulder's Pearl Street on June 1 for a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Among the victims was an 82-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

According to federal court documents, Soliman "stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead", and that he would "do it again."

9News reports that during a hearing Thursday morning, Soliman pleaded guilty to 101 separate counts. Including two counts of first-degree murder two counts for each of the named victims. Soliman also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of assault, attempted assault, use of an incendiary device, and one count of animal cruelty.

Prior to June 2025, Soliman was living in El Paso County at a home in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood with his wife and five children. His family is currently in custody in Texas after being detained by ICE in the days following the attack.

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