Skip to Content
News

Summer Strong: 20-minute full-body workout you can do without equipment

By
Published 11:09 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Looking to stay active without a gym? Whether you're traveling, at home, or short on time, this quick and effective 20-minute full-body workout requires zero equipment—just your body and a little motivation.

This routine is designed to get your heart rate up, build strength, and keep you moving no matter where you are.

Watch the full workout above. Catch more Summer Strong workouts every Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.