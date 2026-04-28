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Summer Strong: Tips for filming your workouts without disrupting others

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Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It’s time to get “Summer Strong,” and this week’s focus goes beyond fitness — it’s all about gym etiquette in the age of social media.

In the latest Summer Strong segment, KRDO13 fitness expert Summer Jackson tackles a growing trend: filming your workouts.

Learn how to remain respectful while capturing your progress above.

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Abby Smith

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