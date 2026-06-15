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Tracking warm temps, isolated storms & fire danger

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KRDO
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Published 4:12 AM

TODAY: We're tracking highs in the low 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 80s in Pueblo. Expect 20-40 MPH gusts across the mountains this afternoon, with a few storms moving east bringing stronger winds, large hail and lightning across portions of the Southern I-25 corridor and Southeastern Plains in the late afternoon/early evening.

TOMORROW: Fire danger picks back up for the Pikes Peak Region with mostly dry conditions and highs warming to the high 80s to mid 90s along and east of I-25. Winds shouldn't be too extreme, but even 15-20 MPH gusts will be enough to make a wildfire spread fast considering the hot and dry weather. Be careful!

EXTENDED: We could break some heat records Wednesday with high 90s likely in Colorado Springs and triple digits along the Arkansas River Valley! Fire danger will likely continue through Thursday before much-needed moisture returns by the end of the week.

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Julia Donovan

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