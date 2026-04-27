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Colorado Springs FD says ‘enough is enough’ after five human-caused fires

Colorado Springs Fire Department
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Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is saying "enough is enough" after they respond to five wildland fires suspected to be human-caused within four days.

According to CSFD, they responded to the following fires between April 22 and April 26:

The photos below were provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The department said the following in an X post:

𝐄𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡.

In Colorado Springs, intentional fire setting is not a prank, it’s not “kids being kids,” and it's not a harmless mistake.

The conditions we’re seeing right now and the conditions we saw when all of these fires were set – it's how wildfires start.

To those responsible: This is not a joke. This is not a mistake. You are putting lives, homes, and our city at risk. Parents, talk to your kids today. Fire-setting is not harmless, and it is not a prank.

𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 — 𝐰𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩.

You are our eyes and ears in the neighborhoods we serve. If you see suspicious activity, report it. If you know something, say something. Information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

It only takes one bad decision to change everything. Let’s not get there.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Broadmoor Bluffs
Human-caused fires
I-25 and Cimarron
Palmer Park
wildfires

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Abby Smith

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