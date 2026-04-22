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21-year-old in custody after admitting to starting fires in Palmer Park

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By ,
today at 8:35 AM
Published 5:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 21-year-old is in custody after admitting to starting several fires early Wednesday morning in Palmer Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Just before 5 a.m., an officer spotted a large amount of smoke near the southeast corner of the park at North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. Around the same time, a park ranger reported another fire burning nearby.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded and, with assistance from police and a drone, located and contained two separate fires totaling less than a quarter-acre.

While crews worked to put out the flames, firefighters noticed a suspicious person near the fires watching their efforts. The individual began walking away from the area and was contacted by CSPD.

21-year-old Cadence Malkin immediately admitted to officers that she had started the fires and was taken into custody.

Both fires were extinguished, but officials say Palmer Park will remain closed for several hours as crews monitor for hot spots.

Widespread fire danger is expected today across Southern Colorado due to 30-50 MPH wind gusts and mostly dry conditions.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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