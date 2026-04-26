Skip to Content
News

Grass fire sparks near I-25 and Cimarron

KRDO
By
Published 2:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Smoke from a grass fire near I-25 is covering Downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they have multiple units battling the grass fire.

CSFD Drone picture of the fire.

While fighting the fire, CSFD closed off Cimarron Street.

KRDO13 is located close behind the fire and can see flames, smoke, and firefighters coming up to battle the blaze.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.