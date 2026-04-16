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Over 60 searchers join hunt for missing hunter in Chaffee County

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office 
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Published 3:22 PM

Written by KRDO13 intern Melissa Ramirez

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 27-year-old Salida man is missing after not returning from a solo hunting trip on Shavano Mountain in Chaffee County.

Kaden Sites was reported missing on April 15 after he did not return home and missed his scheduled doctor's appointment later that afternoon, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

His vehicle was later found at the Blanks Cabin Trailhead on Shavano Mountain, where his cellphone was discovered with a dead battery inside his vehicle, says CCSO.

CCSO describes Sites as a Caucasian male, 6 feet and 2 inches, 160 lbs, with light brown hair and a goatee and mustache. Officials say he was last seen wearing a green hoodie, ripped khaki pants, and hiking boots, and may be carrying a shotgun.

Efforts have been made to locate Sites. With over 60 searchers currently working in the area, along with dog teams, drones and helicopters. Officials say additional resources may be deployed as needed.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the search area to prevent interference with ongoing efforts, particularly from drones or unauthorized search activity.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Blanks Cabin Trailhead
Chaffee County
Colorado Springs
drones
Helicopters
Kaden Sites
KRDO
Salida
Shavano Mountain

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