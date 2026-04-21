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Summer Strong: Sitting is the new smoking

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Published 12:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It’s time to get “summer strong,” and this week’s focus is simple: get up and move.

In the latest Summer Strong segment, KRDO13 fitness expert Summer Jackson says too much sitting can take a real toll on your body — earning it the nickname “the new smoking.”

Jackson explains that long periods of sitting can weaken your glutes, strain your posture, and slow down your metabolism. When your metabolism drops, so can your energy levels — leaving you feeling sluggish throughout the day.

But the good news? Fixing it doesn’t require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Learn how by watching the video above.

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Abby Smith

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