Enjoy the weekend heat, changes are coming…

Hot and dry for most today, with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Our next storm system begins edging into the state tomorrow, with the brunt of the impacts expected to be felt on Monday.

TODAY: It will be hot again across southern Colorado, with the lower elevations expected to warm into the 80s and 90s. We'll be two air masses across the plains, which will set the stage for isolated to scattered afternoon storms for some and dry, windy conditions for the rest! For most of our area, dry and windy conditions will prevail creating another day of high fire danger. RED FLAG WARNINGS have been issued until 8PM for most of southern Colorado, where moisture will be limited today. There is a chance for storms, though, with the best chance looking to be along the Palmer Divide and in northeastern Colorado, where we could see one or two storms intensify enough to become strong to severe. With these stronger cells, hail and gusty winds will be the primary threats. Storms that do develop are expected to move eastward, out of the state, overnight.

TOMORROW: We'll still be dealing with the battle of the two airmasses again on Sunday, setting the stage for another day of either high fire danger or isolated storms. For most of southern Colorado, it will be another warm and breezy day... however, expect high temperatures to be just a touch cooler than those expected on Saturday. Fire danger is expected to be high once again, with Fire Weather Watches issued already - these will likely be upgrade to Red Flag Warnings later today. There is another chance for strong storms, once again targeting the Palmer Divide and northeastern Colorado. Our next upper-level system is expected to begin impacting Colorado late Sunday, spreading rain and snow across the high country first... eventually bringing these showers across the I25 corridor Monday morning.

EXTENDED: Monday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s! It will be very windy with the potential for gusts up to 50MPH! Showers will be ongoing in the high country by Monday morning, spreading across I25 and spilling onto the plains by late morning/early afternoon. While some thunder is certainly possible, the potential for severe activity remains low on Monday. Storms will slowly decrease in coverage and intensity Monday night, with a drier day anticipated on Tuesday. Next week, there will be a daily chance for afternoon thunderstorms, as it pretty typical for this time of year. High temperatures will gradually make their way back into the 70s and 80s by Friday.