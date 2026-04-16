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Local teacher finalist for “America’s Favorite Teacher”

Isaiah Seaborn
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Updated
today at 6:00 AM
Published 5:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It seems like a lot of people like Colorado Springs Charter Academy Athletic Director Isaiah Seaborn. He's just a few spots away from becoming America's Favorite Teacher.

Seaborn is in sixth place in the competition. He needs to crack the top five by 8 p.m. tonight to move on to the next round. People can vote once a day for free. You can find his voting page here.

The competition, sponsored by Bill Nye, is operated by the same company that hosts America's Favorite Pet. If Seaborn wins, he'll get $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, an appearance in Reader's Digest and a school assembly visit by Bill Nye.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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