“He saved my life.” Woman says her cat saved both her and her mom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If cats have nine lives, this kitty in Colorado Springs has given two of his back to his family.

Shilah Marette said it started three years ago when Tinnie, her 20-pound Russian Blue cat, started acting strange around her mother. She said Tinnie typically ignores her mother, but that night, he wouldn't leave her lap. Later in the evening, her mother started feeling bad. They called 911 and found out she was having a heart attack.

About a year later, Shilah said she was sound asleep when Tinnie started headbutting her under her chin until she woke up. After what happened to her mother, Shilah said she took the warning seriously and woke up her husband. That's when she lost feeling in half her body and realized she was having a stroke. She said if Tinnie hadn't woken her up, she believes she wouldn't have made it to the hospital.

After all his heroics, Shilah and her husband decided to enter Tinnie into the "America's Favorite Pet" competition. It's currently in its first round. If Tinnie is top five by February 5, he will move on to the next round. As of Tuesday morning, he was in fourth.

The first vote is free. People can also donate to Paws for a Cause for additional votes. Each dollar donated is an extra vote. You can find Tinnie's page here.