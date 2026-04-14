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Summer Strong: The role of ‘real food’ in maximizing gym results

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today at 10:08 AM
Published 10:03 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Staying consistent in the gym is important, but what you eat plays a major role in the results you see.

With busy schedules, it’s easy to rely on fast and convenient food options—but those choices may not support recovery or performance.

Instead, focusing on real, whole foods like eggs, chicken, and protein-packed snacks can help fuel your body, support antioxidants, and improve recovery after workouts.

Watch the video above for more tips on how nutrition can impact your progress.

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