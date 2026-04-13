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Pueblo Police arrest two following late-night shooting incident

Pueblo Police
By
New
Published 10:52 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile after a shooting led to two patrons being taken to the hospital.

Police say around 11:53 p.m. on April 10, they reviewed surveillance video in the 200 block of S Grand Avenue after reports of a fight. According to PPD, the video showed one male passing a handgun to another, who allegedly aimed the gun at nearby patrons and fired it.

PPD says 18-year-old Elijah Valdez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges of vehicular eluding, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The second suspect, a juvenile male, was taken to Pueblo Youth Services, according to law enforcement.

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