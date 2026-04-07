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Summer Strong: The importance of Pre and Post-workout nutrition

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Published 11:09 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're putting in the work at the gym but not seeing the results, you might be missing a key piece of the puzzle.

KRDO13 fitness expert is breaking down why what you eat before and after your workout can make all the difference.

Watch the video above to learn why nutrition is so important before and after your workout.

Tune in to Summer Strong every Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Abby Smith

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