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Summer Strong: Debunking the myth of bulkiness

KRDO
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Published 11:11 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 fitness expert Summer Jackson is addressing a common misconception among women regarding weightlifting: the fear of becoming "bulky."

The goal of lifting weights often differs by gender. In many gym environments, men focus on increasing size while women often aim to build muscle tone.

Jackson emphasizes that "strong is not bulky" and encourages women to view strength as a source of power.

You can watch her break down this common misconception in the video above.

Tune in to Summer Strong every Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Bulky
Gym Environments
Men
Misconception
Muscle Tone
Power
Summer Jackson
Weightlifting
women

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