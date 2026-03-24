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Summer Strong: Finding the balance between motivation and discipline

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Published 10:19 AM

With busy schedules and constant demands, staying on track with your fitness goals can feel like a challenge. But as KRDO13’s Summer Jackson explains in this week’s Summer Strong, success isn’t just about feeling motivated; it’s about building discipline that lasts.

Motivation can come and go. Some days you feel energized and ready to take on a workout. Other days, you might feel too busy, too tired, or too stressed to even start. According to Jackson, those moments are exactly where discipline comes in.

You can watch her full tips on staying consistent and building a stronger, healthier routine in the video above.

Tune in to Summer Strong every Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Abby Smith

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