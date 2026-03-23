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Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns loss of baby sloth

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo﻿
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Published 12:56 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) announces the loss of a baby sloth that was born on March 6.

CMZoo says after 48 hours of around-the-clock care, the sloth passed away. According to the zoo, "The first months of an animal's life are extremely delicate, despite the best possible human care. The sloth infant mortality rate is around 40 percent before the age of 1, according to the Species Survival Plan."

The zoo says that the baby's mother, Aysan, received a thorough examination over the weekend and seems to be in good health, stating that her care team will keep a close eye on her.

The zoo recently lost two giraffes as well and says the following about their recent losses, "Our Zoo feels these losses, and, along with you, we are ready for the season to change. We are strong, we are dedicated, and we will keep trying to be a source of joy, inspiration, and connection to the natural world."

Read more: CMZoo bids farewell to Muziki, its oldest giraffe, just days after losing another beloved giraffe

Read more: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns the loss of giraffe Mashama

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Abby Smith

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