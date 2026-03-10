Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns the loss of giraffe Mashama

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) giraffe Mashama passed away on March 8 after the zoo says he experienced sporadic "off days" over the past few months.

CMZoo says that over the last few months, Mashama, an older male giraffe, had bouts of lethargy and decreased appetite, but still had more good days than bad. Despite consistent monitoring, the zoo says they were unable to find a pattern or cause for his symptoms.

The zoo says Mashama passed away "somewhat unexpectedly" around 1 a.m.

According to CMZoo, the average life expectancy for a male giraffe in human care is 16 years old, which Mashama would have turned on March 23.

Mashama was born at CMZoo and became known as one of the tallest in the herd who would "use his size and confidence to shift to the front of the herd to take lettuce from guests." He was also known as Mash, Mash-Man or Mash Potato, by his keepers, says CMZoo.

“Mashama was the best friend you could ask for on a hard day,” Amy Schilz, senior animal behaviorist, says. “With his quiet presence, it felt like he somehow knew you needed him. He would come over, gently press his face against yours, breathe out slowly and simply stand there while you petted him. Most of the other giraffe expect food if you want to touch them, but not Mash. He just wanted to be close and spend time with you.”

CMZOo says veterinarians will perform a necropsy, and the Giraffe Center team will study his hooves to help teach hoof care for years to come.

The zoo is now home to 15 giraffes, with 40% of the herd either approaching, at, or beyond the median life expectancy for giraffes in human care, according to CMZoo.

