CMZoo bids farewell to Muziki, its oldest giraffe, just days after losing another beloved giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is mourning the loss of Muziki, the oldest giraffe in their herd, just five days after the death of Mashama, a 15-year-old reticulated giraffe.

The female giraffe Muziki passed away on March 13, after CMZoo says she began to have a quick decline in her health due to age-related issues, including bone density loss in her jaw, leading to the decision to euthanize her.

CMZoo says she was not only the oldest in their herd but was also the fifth-oldest female reticulated giraffe in the country.

Muziki was born at the zoo and would have turned 28 years old on April 3, says CMZoo. The median life expectancy for a female giraffe in human care is 20 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“I’ll remember her as a leader in the herd,” Kacie Meffley, giraffe animal care manager, says. “She was gentle and confident. She taught newborn calves and giraffes who moved to our Zoo how to be giraffes at CMZoo because the herd would naturally follow her lead.”

The zoo says Muziki's last day was spent doing her favorite things, including enjoying the sunshine and receiving lettuce from guests, volunteers and staff.

Muzikis death comes five days after the death of Mashama, who passed away "somewhat unexpectedly" around 1 a.m.on March 8.

Mashama was also born at CMZoo and became known as one of the tallest in the herd who would "use his size and confidence to shift to the front of the herd to take lettuce from guests." He was also known as Mash, Mash-Man, or Mash Potato, by his keepers, says CMZoo.

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