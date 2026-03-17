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Summer Strong: How to improve your desk posture for better comfort and health

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Updated
today at 12:11 PM
Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you’re like a lot of people, your workday likely involves hours at a desk — and not always with the best posture.

In this week’s Summer Strong, KRDO13 fitness expert Summer Jackson is sharing a quick and simple way to reset your posture and avoid long-term strain.

You can watch her full tips on fixing your desk posture in the video above.

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