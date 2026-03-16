KRDO13 digs into Colorado Springs’ Hollywood film history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As Hollywood celebrates the best films of 2025 at the Oscars, KRDO13's Bradley Davis met with experts around the city to learn more about Colorado Springs' film history over the decades.

Two major blockbusters have traveled to Colorado Springs in the last 15 years. Furious 7 filmed parts of its mountain chase scene on the Pikes Peak highway. It was one of the most iconic scenes in the movie, which grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. More recently, the late Robert Redford chose the residential district of Old Colorado City as the main site for his 2017 Netflix rom-com, "Our Souls at Night." Redford was the producer and co-starred in the film with Jane Fonda.

Once upon a time, Colorado Springs boasted the largest commercial theatrical production company in the world. The Alexander Film Company employed over 600 people locally during its height, creating advertisements to draw audiences in before catching their movie on the big screen. The studio went out of business in the 1960s, but residents can still find its history at "The Public House at the Alexander," a restaurant and distillery that now occupies the space.

Perhaps no space locally has gotten more love from film crews than the old El Paso County courtroom on the second floor of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Preserved, renovated and on display for anyone who frequents the free museum, both low and high-budget productions have used the space for its authentic courtroom feel. As museum director Matt Mayberry puts it, "this is what a courtroom is supposed to look like." The 1990 film "The Incident" used the space liberally throughout the movie, as well as the Perry Mason episode, "The Case of the Sinister Space."