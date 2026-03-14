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Coroner identifies man killed after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo

KRDO
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Published 6:02 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - High winds and rough waters overturned a 14-foot fishing boat on Lake Pueblo, Friday, sending the two people on board into the water. One boater was picked up by another vessel 100 yards away; the other did not make it out of the water until almost 9 hours later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing boater, dog, recovered after capsized boat found on Lake Pueblo

Pueblo County Coroner identified 48-year-old Evans C. Downie of Howard, Colorado, as the man killed in the boating accident.

Downie's cause of death is still under investigation by the coroner, and his next-of-kin have been notified.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the fishing boat was swamped by white-capped waves in an area of the lake that reached 40ft deep. The water temperature on Friday was 44 degrees (F).

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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