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Capsized boat found on Lake Pueblo, one person reported missing

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 2:34 PM
Published 2:32 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on-scene at Lake Pueblo after a capsized boat was found near Pedro's Point, which isn't far from the South Shore Marina. One person is currently reported missing.

A viewer gave us this photo of emergency vehicles visible from the South Shore Marina.

CPW says it's using sonar technology to search the water, which is about 40 feet deep.

KRDO13 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
local news
Pueblo

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