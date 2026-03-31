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Weather

Wet and Windy Weather

KRDO
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Published 3:54 PM

TODAY: The first of two cold fronts moves through the area. Highs drop around ten degrees to the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain across lower-lying areas and snow showers in the High Country for areas above 11,000' elevation. Wind gusts cause outdoor conditions to be unpleasant with 20-30 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: The chance to get an isolated shower after 4 pm increases for El Paso County and the eastern plains. Mountain snow persists with Winter Weather Advisories in place across the High Country due to low visibility and slick roads. Winds will likely keep blowing around 20-40 MPH. Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees from Tuesday, but conditions will still feel very cold due to the wind and clouds.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns and warmer conditions along and east of I-25 with highs in the 70s and 80s. The down-sloping gusts from the high country will be persistent, prompting fire weather watches across the eastern plains.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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