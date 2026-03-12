Skip to Content
Early results show tight race in Front Range Passenger Rail ‘name the train’ contest

Amtrak
By
Published 3:16 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis shares that within the first three days of launching the name the train campaign, more than 18,000 Coloradans have voted to help decide the name of the future Front Range Passenger Rail train.

The train will be an express service connecting communities along the Front Range, according to the state.

Officials say early results show Colorado Connector (“CoCo”) slightly leading the contest, but the race remains extremely close with another name close behind.

The District selected four finalists for the train name:

  • Colorado Connector (“CoCo”)
  • Colorado Ranger
  • Front Range Express Destinations (“FRED”)
  • RangeLink

The contest remains open until March 23, says the state.

“Coloradans are clearly excited about the future of passenger rail in our state,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This train will connect communities across the Front Range, expand transportation options for Coloradans and visitors, reduce traffic and pollution, and save us time and money. Now Coloradans have the opportunity to choose the name we’ll see on the rails for years to come. Make sure to cast your vote today!”

To vote, click here.

