Voters could soon decide whether to fund a train from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Denver

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Voters could decide whether to fund a major train initiative on their ballot this year, a spokesperson with the Front Range Passenger Rail District says.

The project is expected to connect Pueblo as far north as Fort Collins, with stops at several locations along the way, including Colorado Springs and Denver. Eventually, the Front Range Passenger Rail could expand further south to Trinidad.

"The number one goal and mission by Front Range Passenger Rail is to take people off I-25 and to relieve the congestion on the interstate," said Sal Pace, General Manager.

The proposed tax would be a half-cent sales tax, meaning half a penny of every dollar spent would go to the initiative. But the Front Range Passenger Rail District says several things will need to be done before it's officially placed on a ballot for voters.

"We have a series of metrics that we've set, including stakeholder engagement, public input, outreach efforts, our technical planning. And if we don't meet our benchmarks, then we're not going to run a ballot question," said Pace.

The first service would likely be from Longmont to Denver around 2029, with that section receiving funding from RTD, the Denver metro area's rail system. The second phase with more connections could be completed by 2033, according to the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

Those leading the initiative say they would use existing rails, leasing from existing Class One freight railroads, a much faster alternative than having to build new rails.

In Pueblo, the location of the station would be the historic Union Depot in downtown Pueblo. In Colorado Springs, the proposed location is adjacent to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

"We're even talking with the Denver Broncos, who requested a station at their new location in Burnham Yard in South Denver," said Pace.

Pace says the train will have a top speed of around 79 miles per hour, and projects that train tickets will cost about $20 from Pueblo to the end of the line.

