Colorado announces potential names for new passenger train service

Front Range Passenger Train
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — A new passenger train that will connect the north and south of the state is seeking a name, and the Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPR) is leaving it to the public.

According to FRPR, you can now choose between four potential names for when the rail launches in 2029

"There are a lot of names that had trademark concerns, or concerns they could be confused with other names, so we've whittled them down to four that kind of fit into different categories," FRPR employee Sal Pace told our partners in Denver, 9News.

The four names in the running for the train are the following:

  • Colorado Connector "CoCo"
  • Front Range Express Destinations "Fred"
  • Colorado Ranger
  • Rangelink

FRPR says its vision is to connect communities across the Front Range from Pueblo to Fort Collins, with the goal of reducing congestion on I-25 and providing a safer, more affordable transportation option.

