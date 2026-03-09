Woman in custody at El Paso County Jail dies after being taken to hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 35-year-old woman in custody at the El Paso County Jail died hours after she was taken to a hospital on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 1 p.m. on March 6, the woman was treated by the jail's medical staff, who determined she needed additional care and arranged for her to be taken to a local hospital. Paramedics with AMR arrived shortly after, transporting her to a hospital while the sheriff's office provided security.

Officials said despite the woman receiving advanced medical care at the hospital, her condition worsened, and she died at approximately 11:34 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the woman's death remains unknown. A formal identification of the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal has since ordered an in-depth investigation into the death and requested an autopsy from the county coroner. The investigation will be handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division.

"Our Office extends condolences to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time," a press release from the sheriff's office reads in part.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.