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High Fire Danger followed by Cold, Strong Winds and Light Snow Sunday

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Updated
today at 6:21 PM
Published 5:57 PM

Tonight we can expect strong winds to continue blowing through Southern Colorado. Expect winds out of the west at 15 to 20 mph. We will see increasing clouds and falling temperatures as we head into the overnight hours.

Expect much colder temperatures on Sunday. A High Wind Warning goes into effect for most of Southern Colorado at midnight and will remain in effect until 7pm Sunday evening. We could see wind gust at or above 70 mph. We will see temperatures in the 20s on Sunday morning, with a slight chance of snow showers in Colorado Springs. Snowfall totals will generally range from a trace to less than an inch. A few inches of snow are expected up in portions of the high country. High on Sunday will only climb into the mid 30s.

Get ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures and big weather changes for the upcoming week. Temperatures will quickly rebound on Monday, and we could see much warmer weather by the middle part of the week when we could see highs at 80 degrees or higher with drier conditions.

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Steve Roldan

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