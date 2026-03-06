Man sentenced to eight years for sexual assault of children and several dogs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 21-year-old male has been sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Phoenix Monciviaz-Likes was arrested in January of 2025 after a year-long investigation on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child and animal cruelty.

Law enforcement says the investigation began when they received a cybertip that child sexual abuse material was linked to Monciviaz-Likes.

A search warrant of his home found child sexual abuse material and conversations of him sexually assaulting two minors, as well as bestiality, on his phone, says PCSO.

Law enforcement says Monciviaz-Likes admitted to the sexual assault of the children and to performing sexual acts with several dogs.

PCOS confirms that Monciviaz-Likes also received a four-year sentence to run concurrently for pleading guilty to a second charge of attempted sexual assault on a child, and that a charge for animal cruelty was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

